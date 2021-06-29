Coronavirus India Live News Update: India Reports 46,148 New COVID-19 Cases, 979 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Coronavirus India Updates: The death count increased to 3,96,730 with 979 new fatalities.

India saw a single-day rise of 46,148 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,02,79,331, while daily fatalities were recorded below 1000, taking the total death count to 3,96,730, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

India saw 979 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a day, the lowest in 76 days.

According to the data published at 7 am, the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 32.36 crore under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

"India achieves another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination and overtakes the USA in a total number of Covid vaccine doses administered," the ministry said.

The active cases declined to 5,72,994 comprising 1.89 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.80 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.