Coronavirus India Live News Update: India Records 50,040 New Covid Cases, 1,258 Deaths In A Day

The death count climbed to 3,95,751 with 1,258 more fatalities due to the viral disease in a day.

A single-day rise of 50,040 fresh COVID-19 infections took India's tally to 3,02,33,183 while the number of active cases reduced to 5,86,403, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The number of active cases has further declined to 5,86,403 and now comprises 1.94 per cent of the total infections.

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases of COVID-19 for the 45th consecutive day with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surging to 2,92,51,029. The case fatality rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

While the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.75 per cent, the weekly case positivity rate has come down to 2.91 per cent.

Jun 28, 2021 06:13 (IST) COVID-19: Gurugram's Fortis hospital begins Sputnik V trial run for public

The Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram has started its pilot soft launch of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine ''Sputnik V'' and the hospital has procured the vaccine stock directly from Dr Reddy's Laboratories.



"The response to the pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V has been overwhelming at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. The vaccination launch was successfully driven in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories," said a statement issued by the Fortis Memorial Research Institute.