Coronavirus India Live News Update: India Crosses 12-Lakh Mark With Record Spike Of 45,720 COVID Cases

India's count of COVID-19 cases crossed 12-lakh mark on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, according to the government data last evening.

The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll has reached 29,861 deaths.

Meanwhile, the new British High Commissioner said India has a fantastic "vaccine capability" and it would play a crucial role in the partnerships the UK is building on COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing.

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has partnered with biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to manufacture the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford.

Jul 24, 2020 06:13 (IST) Coronavirus: Don't want to risk holding assembly session amid COVID-19, says Kerala Chief Minister

Kerala Cabinet on Thursday decided to cancel the Assembly session scheduled on Monday, in the wake of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stating that it is difficult to hold assembly session as MLAs will have to travel from their constituencies and many of them are above 60 years in age.



A special Cabinet meeting will be held on Monday where a decision will be taken on imposing a complete lockdown in the state.



"MLAs have to travel to Thiruvananthapuram from their constituency to attend the session. Many of them have to come from containment zones and most of them are above 60 years," the Chief Minister said.



"If the Government conducts assembly session and any member gets affected, what would be the situation? In the present situation, it is difficult to conduct the assembly session by observing all COVID-19 protocols," he added.