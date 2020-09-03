Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 37.69 Lakh-Mark

Coronavirus India Cases: Maharashtra remains the state hit hardest by the pandemic. (Representational)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A single-day spike of 78,357 cases has push India's coronavirus tally to 37,69,523, the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday showed. The death count has risen to 66,333 with 1,045 more fatalities.

29,01,908 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 76.98 per cent.

Maharashtra remains the state hit hardest by the pandemic, with 8,08,306 COVID-19 cases, including 24,903 deaths. Maharashttra is followed by three southern states - Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Delhi reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in nearly two months on Tuesday. The capital reported 2,312 fresh coronavirus cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total to over 1.77 lakh.

Here are the Live Updates On Coronavirus Pandemic:

Sep 03, 2020 06:58 (IST) White House's "Corrupt WHO" Barb After Concern Over US Push For Vaccine

The White House on Tuesday pushed back on concerns expressed by the World Health Organization after a US health official said a coronavirus vaccine might be approved without completing full trials.

"The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Sep 03, 2020 06:57 (IST) Limited Hours, Stations Shut At Containment Zones: Metro Rules Amid Covid

The entry and exit gates of metro rail networks at containment zones will remain shut, and waiting time will increase to 5-7 minutes as trains will be sanitised at turnaround points. These are some of the guidelines the centre has issued as part of its Unlock4 plan to restart metro trains from September 7 after months of lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

