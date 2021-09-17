Coronavirus India Live News Update: India Records 30,570 COVID-19 Cases In A Day

COVID-19: The number of active cases has dropped to 3,42,923

With 30,570 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's overall infection tally has risen to 3,33,47,325, while the count of active cases has dipped to 3,42,923, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The death count due to the disease has climbed to 4,43,928 with 431 daily fatalities being recorded, according to data updated by the ministry.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,42,923, which comprises 1.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.64 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 8,164 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Sep 17, 2021 05:55 (IST) Italy extends Covid 'green pass' to workplaces

Italy on Thursday made its anti-Covid "green pass" obligatory for all employees, in a bid to boost vaccine rates ahead of the winter flu season.



The law, which will penalise workers who are unvaccinated or do not have proof of a recent negative coronavirus test, is set to come into effect on October 15.



"We're extending the 'green pass' obligation to the entire world of work, both public and private," Health Minister Roberto Speranza told a press conference after the government took the decision.