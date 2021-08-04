Coronavirus Live Update: 30,549 New Cases Reported On Tuesday

COVID-19 Live Updates: The active cases have increased to 4,04,958 (File)

India recorded 30,549 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday that pushed its tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,17,26,507. According to yesterday's 8 am update, the number of deaths had climbed to 4,25,195. The active cases have increased to 4,04,958 and comprise 1.28 per cent of the total infections.

Capital city Delhi yesterday reported 50 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, according to data shared by the health department. It said Delhi now has 519 active cases, which is the lowest this year.

