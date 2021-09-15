Coronavirus Live Update: India Reported 25,404 New Cases, 339 Deaths On Tuesday

The cumulative coronavirus cases in India increased to 3,32,89,579 with 25,404 new infections on Tuesday, while the death count climbed to 4,43,213 as 339 more deaths due to the infection were recorded yesterday, according to Union health ministry data.
There were 3,62,207 active cases in the country, showed data updated at 8 am yesterday. The active cases comprise 1.09 per cent of the total infection. The ministry said the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.58 per cent.
Over 75.8 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, with over 60 lakh doses being given yesterday, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, no new deaths were reported for the seventh consecutive day yesterday, while the infection tally climbed to 14,38,288 with 38 new cases. There are now 400 active cases in Delhi.
Here are the live updates on India coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
