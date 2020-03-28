List Of COVID-19 Helpline Numbers Of All States, Union Territories

Coronavirus India: Thousands of people are walking long distances back to their home villages

The government has tweeted a list of phone numbers of all states and Union Territories for people to dial in with their queries and request for help on the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 149 people were found infected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country. The total is now 873, which includes 19 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

A vaccine is still at least 12 to 18 months away, the World Health Organisation has said, urging the countries to "unite to fight the pandemic together".

All flights and trains have been stopped after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of the disease, which the WHO says can be transmitted through respiratory droplets and surface contact.

Technically called the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 or SARS-CoV-2, this novel coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease. A novel virus is one that has not been previously identified in humans.

Thousands of people are walking long distances back to their home villages after all transport was stopped except for essential services as authorities struggle to contain the outbreak.

They are trying to get home any way they can, often on foot, with little money or food, and eateries and guesthouses closed along the way.

The Uttar Pradesh government and other authorities have been helping them after media reports highlighted their ordeal.