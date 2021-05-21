Coronavirus Live Updates: Black Fungus Cases Concern For States

Several states have rung alarm bells over the rise in Black Fungus cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said there are about 200 cases of black fungus in the national capital and said the government has decided to set up centres to treat the condition in three state-run hospitals.

The government, he said, will also ensure adequate supply of drugs to treat this condition and spread awareness on how to prevent it.

"As per reports coming in from hospitals, there are about 200 cases of black fungus in Delhi," he told the media today.

The Chief Minister today chaired a meeting on the disease with officials and experts.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Here are the Live Updates on India Coronavirus (Covid-19 Cases) Cases:

May 21, 2021 07:50 (IST) RT-PCR Share Cut, "Gold Standard" Becomes "Standard" In Centre's U-Turn

RT-PCR tests - widely believed to be the most accurate method to detect COVID-19 - will be cut to 40 per cent of total tests by the end of next month, far from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to raise it to 70 per cent, the government announced on Thursday.

Instead, the government will depend up to 60 per cent on the less reliable antigen tests - in a significant departure from its earlier target - as it aims to double its testing capacity to 45 lakh per day by June end.

The announcement comes just two months after PM Modi advised states that RT-PCR should be 70 per cent of all tests and said there was "no pressure" if positive numbers were high.