Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Delhi Records Less Than 2,000 In 24 Hours

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Inida's active caseload now stands at 28,05,399.

Delhi recorded 1,649 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 30, and 189 fatalities on Sunday, while the positivity rate slipped to 2.42 per cent, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the capital by another week.

This is the second day on the trot that the number of deaths remained less than 200.

This is also the lowest daily spike in cases recorded since March 30 (992) and the first time that the count has gone below the 2,000-mark since April 1, when 2,790 people tested positive for the infection.

May 24, 2021 06:22 (IST) West Bengal Records Less Than 20,000 Covid Cases, 156 Deaths

West Bengal recorded 18,422 fresh coronavirus cases and 156 deaths due to the disease today. The fresh coronavirus cases stayed less than 20,000, for the ninth day in a row.



However, Black Fungus still remains a cause of concern for the state. A suspected patient of Black Fungus disease died at a state hospital in Kolkata on Saturday.