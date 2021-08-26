Coronavirus Live News Update: 30% Rise In Kerala's Covid Cases

India logged 37,593 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The number of Covid cases in Kerala jumped nearly 30 per cent over the past 24 hours to over 31,000 as the state government flagged an 'Onam spike'. The state recorded 215 deaths along with a test positivity rate of 19.03 per cent. The state today reported 31,445 fresh cases, pushing its total infection count to 38,83,429 and fatalities to 19,972.

India logged 37,593 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,22,327, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 3,25,12,366 and the number of deaths climbed to 4,35,758 with 648 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Aug 26, 2021 08:08 (IST) India Vaccinations Cross 60 Crore Doses, 32% Coverage At This Rate By December



India has administered over 60 crore doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccines so far, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted today. India is now only behind China in terms of the number of doses administered so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. At the current rate of vaccination, 32% of the population will be vaccinated by the year-end. Read Here