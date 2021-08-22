Coronavirus Live Updates: Zydus To Produce 1 Crore Doses/Month By October

Zydus Cadila, whose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D for adults and children aged 12 years and above got approval yesterday, said Saturday it hopes to produce one crore doses per month by October.
Sharvil Patel, managing director Cadila Healthcare, said his company will produce 3-5 crore doses by December-January, adding that it will not be able to meet the government's commitment of 5 crore doses from August to December.
It is in talks with some third party companies about a production alliance, and technology transfer, said Mr Patel.
Earlier, India recorded 34,457 Covid cases on Saturday, a marginal drop from Friday. About 375 deaths were recorded during the period, according to the Health Ministry.
India does not have enough data right now on the need for a third COVID-19 vaccine shot, called a booster shot, to increase protection against the coronavirus but more information is likely to be available by early next year, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Saturday.
Even as several countries, including the US, UK and Israel, are planning on administering booster shots to fight the coronavirus after different studies showed that a third dose of their vaccines led to higher levels of protective antibodies, Dr Guleria said the data in India does not indicate that boosters are needed at present.
