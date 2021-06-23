Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 42,640 New Cases Recorded On Tuesday

With COVID-19 infections on a decline, India recorded 42,640 new cases on Tuesday with the daily count dropping below the 50,000-mark after 91 days. The cumulative death count stands at 3,89,302, with 1,167 fresh fatalities reported yesterday. The vaccination figures across the country, meanwhile, dropped to a low of 53.86 lakh on Tuesday after Monday's record of 88 lakh.
Here are the Live Updates on India Coronavirus (Covid-19 Cases) Cases:
After Monday's Record, Big Dip In Vaccination Figures Raises Questions
Vaccination figures across the country dropped to a low of 53.86 lakh by midnight on Tuesday after Monday's record 88 lakh, throwing up questions on whether such large scale vaccination is sustainable."
