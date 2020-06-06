India Crosses 2.35 Lakh Coronavirus Cases, Overtakes Italy For 6th Spot

India has more than 1 lakh active coronavirus cases across the country.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 2.35 lakh on Friday, taking the country to the sixth spot worldwide above Italy, while the number of deaths crossed 6,600, data from states governments and America's Johns Hopkins University showed. In terms of cases, India had crossed China - where the virus emerged late last year - for the ninth spot just a week ago.

The number of states with four-digit or bigger tallies has doubled since May 1 when the centre allowed the movement of migrant workers in special trains from big urban clusters to their villages. Some of these states have seen their tallies rising more than 10-fold.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the Health Ministry said the number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,26,770 and the number of deaths has grown to 6,348. Figures from America's Johns Hopkins University around midnight showed India at 2,35,769 and Italy at 2,34,531. With 6,641 deaths, India is now ranked the 12th worst-hit country.

Though the count of recoveries has risen to over 1.12 lakh, India still has more than 1 lakh active cases across the country. The cases have been rising sharply, by 8,000 or more, for several days now.

The tally showed that at least 19 states now have their tallies of confirmed cases in four or more digits, as against just nine on May 1. Also, three states now have five-digit tallies, as against only Maharashtra in that category on May 1.

While Delhi and Gujarat already have their tallies running into five digits, at least three other states - Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh - have total confirmed cases of more than 9,000.

Maharashtra tops the charts in terms of total confirmed cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths. Delhi is at the second place in terms of active cases, though it is third after Tamil Nadu in terms of total cases. Gujarat is ranked second for fatalities, followed by Delhi at the third place.

The central and state governments are currently in the process of paring down restrictions in place since March 25 as part of a nationwide lockdown.

Among various states, Uttar Pradesh recorded its biggest single-day jump of 496 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its tally to 9,733, while 12 more people died from the disease to take the count to 257.

Maharashtra reported 2,436 new cases, taking its tally to 80,229, while the number of deaths rose to 2,849 after 139 more people died from the virus infection.

In Gujarat, 510 more people tested positive and 35 died, taking its tally of confirmed cases to 19,199 and the number of deaths to 1,190.

A record increase was recorded by West Bengal too where 427 new cases took the tally to 7,303.

Karnataka also registered its highest single-day spike of more than 500 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 4,835.

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,438 new cases and 12 deaths on Friday, taking its case count to 28,694 and fatalities to 232.

Kerala recorded its first ever three-digit surge for a single day with its tally rising by 111 to reach 1,699. Nearly 1.77 lakh people are under observation in the state.

