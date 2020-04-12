Assam Man Allegedly Kills Self After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Coronavirus, India: Across India, more than 7,000 have contracted the infection.

A 30-year-old man from Assam's Nagaon district, about 110 km from state capital Dispur, allegedly killed himself on Saturday at a hospital in Maharashtra after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

The man, who was associated with Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat, had reportedly attended the congregation last month in Delhi's Nizamuddin which is linked to more than a thousand coronavirus cases across the country.

He allegedly slit his throat at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Maharashtra's Akola town where he was admitted on April 7 after he showed symptoms of the highly infectious illness. He tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The man was reportedly found unconscious on the bathroom floor of the hospital; he died while undergoing surgery.

As the news of his suicide reached his village, people were taken by shock. His relatives informed that last year he left to join the Tablighi Jamaat. He had informed his family about being admitted to the hospital. The family, however, did not know that the man had coronavirus.

The northeastern state of Assam has reported at least 30 coronavirus cases, including one death. In Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of cases in India, more than 1,700 cases have been recorded, including over 100 deaths.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)