In A First, 38,902 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours, 10.77 Lakh Total Cases So Far: 10 Points

Assam has prohibited inter-district movement of individuals from July 22 till further orders to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in the state. The state government, however, has decided not to extend the three week long lockdown in Guwahati.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic in the country, crossed the three lakh-mark on Saturday while its capital Mumbai crossed the grim milestone of one lakh cases with an addition of 1,186 new patients in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

Delhi on Saturday reported a single-day coronavirus spike of 1,475 cases which took its aggregate to 1,21,582 cases. This is the eighth consecutive day that the national capital has recorded the daily COVID-19 increase within the range of 1,000-2,000 cases. The city's total recoveries stood at 1,01,274 with 1,973 people getting cured in the last 24 hours.

The Karnataka government has ordered private hospitals in state capital Bengaluru to reserve 50 per cent beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients from today as it struggles to slow the spread of the virus.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported its highest single day spike in COVID-19 infections as well as the number of daily deaths, with the total infection count crossing 1.65 lakh.

With coronavirus positive cases on the rise, the Kerala government is setting up Covid First-Line Treatment Centres across the state to strengthen the medical infrastructure facilities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

A new single-day high of 3,963 new COVID-19 cases pushed the overall tally in Andhra Pradesh to 44,609 on Saturday while 52 patients died, the highest in a day so far.

West Bengal reported over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on a single-day for the first time on Saturday as the state's tally breached the 40,000-mark, according to the state health department.

The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. There are over 2 million in Brazil and more than 1 million in India. The World Health Organisation again reported a single-day record of new infections with 2,59,848.