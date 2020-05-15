Writer Tweets Unavailability Of Food At COVID-19 Facility, Aaditya Thackeray Intervenes

Aaditya Thackeray intervened after a writer tweeted issues faced by COVID-19 patients at a hospital.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray had to intervene after a scriptwriter drew his attention towards a city hospital that had run out of food to serve to its patients.

Scriptwriter Vishal Kapoor took to Twitter and said the cook at Sanjeevani Hospital in Malad, where his uncle was admitted after his COVID-19 diagnosis, had left and hence the patients didn't have any food to eat.

"URGENT: My uncle, tested Covid+, is in the ICU at Sanjeevani Hospital Malad East. We were informed that the cook at the hospital has left and the patients haven''t got food since yesterday. Request urgent help @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray (sic)," he tweeted.

Taking note of the tweet, Uddhav Thackeray tagged Shiv Sena corporator Amey Ghole and asked him to look into the matter.

In a follow up tweet, Mr Kapoor, whose writing credits include Marathi horror "Lapachhapi" and TV series "Bombers", said the hospital is "arranging food from a nearby restaurant for the patients."

Mr Ghole said he had spoken to the hospital and learnt there was an issue with the in-house facility but they have now made an alternative arrangements for the same.

"Thank you everyone. Appreciate the prompt response and support @AUThackeray @AmeyGhole @CMOMaharashtra," Mr Kapoor said.