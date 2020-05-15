In Letter To PM, Arvind Kejriwal Sends 4 Suggestions For Delhi Lockdown

Shopping malls should be allowed to function with the condition that only 33 per cent of their shops will open in a day, and Delhi Metro services must resume for people involved in select services, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering suggestions on the resumption of economic activities in coronavirus lockdown phase four.

"We want there should not be any relaxation in containment zones. Outside containment zones, several economic activities should be started, but social distancing and masks should be mandatory," the letter read.

"We think by relaxing the lockdown, there would be an increase in coronavirus cases. But we have arranged hospitals, oxygen, ventilator, ambulance, ICU etc to tackle the situation," he added.

Earlier this week, PM Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss Lockdown 4, which is scheduled to start from May 18. He had asked states for suggestions regarding how they want to implement the restrictions.

Responding to PM's call, Mr Kejriwal recommended all markets and market complexes shall remain open on odd-even basis.

"All markets and market complexes shall remain open on odd-even basis viz. Shops would open on alternate days depending on their shop number. This implies that only 50 per cent shops (excluding those selling essential goods) shall be opened," he said in the letter, adding, "All shopping malls shall open with the condition that only 33 shops would open on a single day and no more."