More Relaxations If COVID-19 Situation Gets Better: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar is a member of the group of ministers overseeing Coronavirus situation.

A day before a host of relaxations to boost economic activities kick in amid the nationwide lockdown, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday that more relief measures are bound to come if India continues to manage the coronavirus crisis well.

In an interview to PTI, the Information and Broadcasting Minister also called for fully observing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to people to stay wherever they are amid a row over the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to send buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back students stuck there.

"I will not go into any particular incident but let me make it clear that the Prime Minister has spoken about people facing hardship when they are away from home. He has advised them to stay wherever you are. That is the real point," he said when asked about the incident.

"Our policy is stay wherever you are and help each other," Mr Javadekar said, adding that Modi's appeal in this regard should be observed 100 per cent.

A member of the group of ministers to oversee the measures to combat the pandemic, he said unlike leaders in some other countries, who are "confused" between the choices of shutdown and letting economic activities pick up, PM Modi is "not in two minds" about the way forward and knows what needed to be done and when.

"He gave the call of lockdown at the right time and is now partially allowing economic activity while the lockdown continues. With such a (huge) population we have managed well, if this continues we will get more relief," he said.

While the relaxations starting from April 20 are primarily aimed at boosting the rural economy, Mr Javadekar expressed confidence that economic activities will start in cities as well "sooner than later".

"The lockdown has been very successfully conducted. The world is praising it because this is the way to fight the coronavirus. But even after this you cannot (have) lockdown permanently. It was needed to start economic activity.

"The world has seen that in such a pandemic the country which saves lives actually then gets better... We have saved lives and at the same time we must start economic activity. To that end Prime Minister has partially opened economic activities," he said.

The COVID-19 death count in India was at 507 and the number of cases at 15,712 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.