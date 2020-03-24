Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Delhi Anti-CAA Protesters, On Sit-In For Over 100 Days, Removed Amid Lockdown

Thirty states and Union territories declared a lockdown by late evening on Monday

Amid sharp rise in cases of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 across India, Delhi's Shaheen Bagh - heart of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA - has been cleared this morning after 101 days. Several people, including women, were detained overnight, said police. "They were not clearing the protest site despite repeated persuasion," said an official, adding that large gatherings have been banned over COVID-19.

Thirty states and Union territories declared a lockdown by late evening on Monday as the country recorded its ninth death linked to the highly contagious coronavirus. Overall, 471 people have tested positive for the virus in the country -- 75 of them in the last 24 hours. Two persons have died, one in Bengal and the other in Himachal Pradesh. As reports of infection came in from all the key states, the Centre tightened its clampdown with a ban on domestic flights and warned of legal action against rule-breakers. Punjab, which had thousands of expats heading for home, declared a curfew. So did Maharashtra, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases. In Kolkata, sources said the 57-year-old who died at a private hospital, did not have any travel history, raising concern about the chain of transmission of the virus.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Mar 24, 2020 08:18 (IST) Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters removed amid Delhi lockdown



Amid nationwide lockdown over highly contagious novel coronavirus or COVID-19, Delhi's Shaheen Bagh - heart of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA - was cleared this morning after 101 days. Several people, including women, have been detained, said police. "They were not clearing the protest site despite repeated persuasion," said an official, adding that large gatherings have been banned over COVID-19. This comes two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in Delhi as a part of the imposition of countrywide restrictions in fight against coronavirus. #WATCH Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/N6MGLTLs5Z - ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020 Amid nationwide lockdown over highly contagious novel coronavirus or COVID-19, Delhi's Shaheen Bagh - heart of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA - was cleared this morning after 101 days. Several people, including women, have been detained, said police. "They were not clearing the protest site despite repeated persuasion," said an official, adding that large gatherings have been banned over COVID-19. This comes two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in Delhi as a part of the imposition of countrywide restrictions in fight against coronavirus.