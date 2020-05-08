IIM Shillong New Hostel Building Converted Into Coronavirus Care Centre

Coronavirus: IIM Shillong's new hostel building has been made into a coronavirus care facility

The Indian Institute of Management in Meghalaya's capital Shillong has been turned into a clean, well-designed coronavirus care centre for those who are returning to the state. The top management institute's hostel building is being used as the care facility. The hostel construction was almost complete when IIM Shillong offered the Meghalaya government to use it, sources said.

"In this new coronavirus care centre, 250 people in COVID-19 category A and B (mild) can be accommodated for medical support. Due to the support by IIM authorities, we managed to renovate it as per our requirement to take care of COVID-19 patients. At least 70 support staff belonging to different departments has been engaged to provide support and care," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

The government pooled in resources and did the final touch-up of the new hostel rooms and connected power supply, all within a month to get the facility up and running, sources said.

There are also rooms to accommodate asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. An entire floor has been kept only for doctors, nurses, support and other staff, while the patients will be kept in separate floors, the Chief Minister said.

Meghalaya has reported 12 COVID-19 cases so far. One died and 10 others have been discharged after recovery.

A police unit has been stationed for 24x7 duty at the coronavirus care centre, said a statement.

Set up in 2007, IIM Shillong offers postgraduate, doctoral and executive programmes in management. It is the seventh IIM in the country.