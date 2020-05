Red To Green In 21 Days, Not 28: COVID-19 Hotspot Classification Tweaked

Coronavirus lockdown: Green zones, or infection-free zones, to be declared after 21 days, says government

In a major change to criteria governing coronavirus hotspot classification, the government will now label a district "green", or virus-free, if no new cases are reported in a 21-day period. Previously an infection-free period of 28 days was required to re-classify a district from "red", or an area with over 15 COVID-19 cases, to "green", an area with no new cases.

The change in criteria was disclosed in a letter from the Union Health Ministry to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, in which the government said the number of "red zones" had fallen from 170 to 130 (or around 23 per cent) between April 15 and April 30.

In that same period, however, the number of "green zones" also decreased - from 356 to 319 - indicating the virus is spreading, albeit with reduced intensity, to previously unaffected areas.

All eight metro cities, including national capital Delhi, are in "red zones", with Mumbai and Delhi accounting for over 10,000 cases between them. Five states, including Delhi, have at least 10 "red zones" each, with Uttar Pradesh (19) and Maharashtra (14), recording the most.

By contrast northeast India has among the most "green zones" of any region, with Assam (30) and Arunachal Pradesh (25) recording the most.

Coronavirus red zones have fallen in 15 day-period ending April 30, the government has said

The "red-orange/green zone" system of classification to map COVID-19 hotspots was proposed by the government last month, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 13 chief ministers to review the lockdown.

The colour-coding was proposed to identify least-affected districts and enable concerned state governments to re-start economic activity in those areas. "Red zones", or high-danger districts, will continue to see a strict lockdown until they transition to "green", the government had said.

In line with the colour-coding, the government, last month, allowed standalone shops and shops in residential localities of least affected areas, or "green zones", to re-open, with strict adherence to social distancing guidelines.

Non-essential economic activity and opening of non-essential commercial establishments in "red zones" remains forbidden.

Colour-coding India's districts' will also likely be used to decide on relaxation of restrictions once the extended lockdown ends on May 3.