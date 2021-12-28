Booster Dose For 60+: Prescription Not Needed To Prove Comorbidity

COVID-19: The centre announced "precaution dose" or boosters amid Omicron concern

People above 60 with comorbidities do not need to show a doctor certificate or prescription to show they belong to the high-risk category to be eligible for a "precaution dose" or booster against COVID-19. Medical professionals, frontline health staff and senior citizens with comorbidities can take the booster dose from January 10.

The centre announced the move to administer boosters amid concern over the highly transmissible variant Omicron.

"Doctor certificate/prescription not required to establish comorbidity; doctors advice an indication for 60+ persons to consult with their doctors before opting for a precaution dose," the Health Ministry said in a statement today.

For 15 to 18 year olds who will be vaccinated starting January 3, both walk-in and online registration through CoWIN are allowed.

Those on election duty in poll-bound states will be treated as frontline workers, eligible for precaution dose, the Health Ministry said.

"All established protocols regarding vaccination are to be followed for the 15-18 years age group; beneficiaries are to wait for half-an-hour when they will be monitored for AEFI and will be eligible for the 2nd dose only after 28 days," the Health Ministry said.

Several nations have retightened COVID-19 safety rules after Omicron emerged. COVID-19 infections have surged in the US in recent days due to the highly transmissible variant, which was first detected in November and now accounts for nearly three-quarters of US cases and as many as 90 per cent in some areas, such as the Eastern Seaboard.

Several states across the country have also announced night curfew to prevent crowding at public places during the New Year.