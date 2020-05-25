Flash Flood In Meghalaya's Garo Hills Inundate Quarantine Centre

Coronavirus: Eleven relief camps have been set up in the area, sources said

People at a coronavirus quarantine centre in Meghalaya's Garo Hills had to be shifted to another building on higher ground after a flash flood hit the area following a cloud burst on Monday.

According to sources, the cloud burst caused the floodwaters to rise over six feet in many areas, inundating the entire Raksamgre market in West Garo Hills districts, and a quarantine centre at a school in Raksamgre town.

The authorities then moved the inmates to another building on higher ground. The quarantine centre houses people from Garo Hills returned home interstate movement opened up.

They were housed for around two days as they awaited results of their COVID-19 tests.

Continuous rains triggered flash floods in the area. Over 1,400 people in 11 villages under West Garo Hills district were affected after the cloud burst over Raksamgre and Tikrikilla regions, in the northern plains of West Garo Hills.

Extensive flooding has damaged and inundated several villages and washed away roads and bridges since Sunday. This sudden weather pattern has forced over 1,400 people in villages Nidanpur, Tikrikilla and Raksamgre regions to seek refuge on higher ground.

A stream passing through the area suddenly turned into a roaring river, breaching embankments and washing away two wooden bridges that connected the area to the rest of the district.

