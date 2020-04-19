List Of Non-Essentials Was 'Extensive', Delivery May Have Impacted Lockdown: Centre

Allowing large number of goods to be delivered would have affected the lockdown, ministry said.

Home Ministry on Sunday said its decision to withdraw doorstep delivery of non-essential goods was based on a reassesment of the situation and allowing large number of goods to be delivered might have affected the lockdown.

Addressing a press conference, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the situation was "extremely dynamic" and decisions are being reviewed "almost on a daily basis".

"As you realise, some restrictions are necessary in our campaign against coronavirus. When the list of non-essential goods and overall situation was reviewed, it was felt that the list was pretty extensive. If we permit all goods, it may impact lockdown. Accordingly, the decision was reviewed," she said.

The Home Ministry, days after permitting the online sale of non-essesntial goods - including mobile phones, refrigerators, clothes, television sets and laptops - took back its decision on Sunday

The order also clarified that e-commerce companies supplying essential goods would continue to be exempted from lockdown restrictions. However, operation of vehicles delivering these goods will be subject to clearance by the administration of the states and union territories.

Last week the government had included the sale of some non-essential goods, through e-commerce platforms, on a list of activities and services to be allowed from April 20 in areas least affected by the coronavirus outbreak, a decision that invited criticism from the Confederation of Indian Traders (CAIT).

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death count due to COVID-19 rose to 519 and the number of cases to 16,119 in the country on Sunday.