Delhi Curbs: 50% Office Limit, Odd-Even For Shops, 20 At Weddings

Private offices in Delhi will operate at 50 per cent, malls and shops will open on odd-even basis and weddings will be allowed with only up to 20 people as new restrictions under a "yellow alert" take effect in the capital from today amid a surge in Covid cases. Though the restrictions were announced at 3 pm, more than half-way through the work day, the government said they would be in "immediate effect".
Here are the new rules -
- There will be a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am daily.
- Private offices to function with 50% staff barring those designated essential services, which includes media, banks, insurance companies and telecom services.
- Weddings are allowed with up to 20 people and they can take place at home or in court. The 20-person limit also applies to funerals.
- Malls and shops will open on an odd-even basis, between 10 am and 8 pm. Online deliveries can continue.
- Standalone shops or markets in residential colonies will not follow odd-even.
- Cinemas, multiplexes and gyms will be closed again. Schools and colleges will stay shut.
- Restaurants and bars will be closed at 10 pm and they will operate at half capacity.
- The Delhi Metro will function with half its capacity.
- Salons, barber shops and parlours will be allowed. Public parks will also stay open, but picnics or gatherings won't be allowed. Spas and wellness clinics will be closed.
- Political, religious, festival-related gatherings won't be allowed.
The restrictions follow Delhi's biggest single-day spike in infections in six months yesterday, with 331 new cases. The positivity rate - the percentage of samples that return positive -- was above 0.5 per cent for two days, which, according to GRAP, is the trigger for a yellow alert.