Delhi Curbs: 50% Office Limit, Odd-Even For Shops, 20 At Weddings

Cinema halls and gyms will be closed under Delhi's yellow alert. (Representational)

Private offices in Delhi will operate at 50 per cent, malls and shops will open on odd-even basis and weddings will be allowed with only up to 20 people as new restrictions under a "yellow alert" take effect in the capital from today amid a surge in Covid cases. Though the restrictions were announced at 3 pm, more than half-way through the work day, the government said they would be in "immediate effect".

Here are the new rules -

There will be a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am daily.

Private offices to function with 50% staff barring those designated essential services, which includes media, banks, insurance companies and telecom services.

Weddings are allowed with up to 20 people and they can take place at home or in court. The 20-person limit also applies to funerals.

Malls and shops will open on an odd-even basis, between 10 am and 8 pm. Online deliveries can continue.

Standalone shops or markets in residential colonies will not follow odd-even.

Cinemas, multiplexes and gyms will be closed again. Schools and colleges will stay shut.

Restaurants and bars will be closed at 10 pm and they will operate at half capacity.

The Delhi Metro will function with half its capacity.

Salons, barber shops and parlours will be allowed. Public parks will also stay open, but picnics or gatherings won't be allowed. Spas and wellness clinics will be closed.

Political, religious, festival-related gatherings won't be allowed.

The restrictions follow Delhi's biggest single-day spike in infections in six months yesterday, with 331 new cases. The positivity rate - the percentage of samples that return positive -- was above 0.5 per cent for two days, which, according to GRAP, is the trigger for a yellow alert.