Coronavirus Deaths In Maharashtra Cross 100, Mumbai Has Over 1,000 Cases

Authorities say Maharashtra is reporting higher number of cases due to more testing

64 people have died so far in Mumbai and the number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed 1,000 in the city, according to the latest statistics that came in on Friday evening. Maharashtra now has 1,574 cases with 110 deaths. There were 13 deaths in the state on Friday, with 10 of them taking place in Mumbai. One death was reported from Pune and one each from Panvel and the Vasai-Virar area.

Maharashtra reported 210 new cases, 19 less than 229 new cases on Thursday. Mumbai reported 132 new cases, 30 less than the 162 new cases reported on Thursday. However, Maharashtra and Mumbai continue to report a big number of new cases in comparison to the rest of the country and this experts say is due to the increased testing and surveillance in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra till now has conducted 33,093 tests with 1,574 of these tests returning positive for COVID-19 while 30,477 have tested negative. Mumbai is now preparing more quarantine centres to cater to the positive cases. Apart from the NSCI Dome in Worli, a large indoor stadium, several other areas are being identified to be converted into quarantine centres. A majority of these centres will be required in places like Worli and Prabhadevi, an area from which the highest number of cases have been reported. The police have also clamped down on areas where 'social distancing' wasn't being practiced especially at vegetable markets in the area.

The police also carried out patrolling in the Worli and Prabhadevi area to drive home the message of 'staying home and staying safe.' Police stations are conducting patrols and checks in crowded areas, especially in chawls and slums. People have been warned of prosecution if they step out of their homes.

Authorities in Mumbai say the state and the city are reporting higher number of cases due to more testing. Maharashtra is the state that is testing the most and within Maharashtra Mumbai is also testing a lot. Maharashtra on Thursday had conducted over 30,000 tests with Rajasthan following at 18,000 and Kerala at over 12,500. However, authorities point out that the number of people testing positive vis-a-vis the number of tests is hovering around 4 per cent which they hope does not increase. If the percentage of positive cases stays at this level, authorities believe things have been controlled. If the percentage increases, then it could be a cause of worry for Mumbai and Maharashtra, but going by the trend of the last few days, that does not seem to hoping which is encouraging news, health authorities say.

