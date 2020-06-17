Coronavirus Deaths In India Rise By 2,000 After States Update Figures

Coronavirus: Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in India

India reported over 2,000 coronavirus deaths for the first time after states updated the number of those who died due to the highly contagious disease. The country has so far reported 3,54,065 coronavirus cases; 1,86,935 have recovered. The number of dead is 11,903. The recovery rate is at 52.79 per cent. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country. The number of fatalities across the state and its capital Mumbai went up sharply on Tuesday as the records were updated with 1,328 more cases. Mumbai now has 3,167 coronavirus-linked deaths, records show. The state's total is 5,537, including 81 deaths reported on Tuesday.