Consider Booster Shot For 40 And Above: Centre's Research Body On Omicron

Omicron threat has led India and other nations to increase testing and surveillance

A consortium of 28 laboratories to monitor genomic variations in coronavirus has recommended the centre to consider COVID-19 booster dose for those who are 40 years and older amid the threat of Omicron, a new variant of concern. India has reported two cases of Omicron infection.

"Vaccination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk and high-exposure may be considered, since low levels of neutralising antibodies from current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, although risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced," INSACOG said in its weekly bulletin.

Short for Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, INSACOG checks variations in coronavirus across the nation to help understand how it spreads and evolves, and suggest the best possible public health response.

"Genomic surveillance will be critical for early detection of the presence of this variant (Omicron) to enable necessary public health measures. Monitoring travel to and from known affected areas, and contact-tracing of COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link to the affected areas has been implemented along with increased testing (with sequencing of confirmed cases)," the consortium said in its bulletin.