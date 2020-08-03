Congress's Karti Chidambaram Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram said his symptoms are mild and he is under home quarantine.

Karti Chidambaram, a Congress MP and the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, tweeted today that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The parliamentarian confirmed his health status saying his symptoms were mild and that he has quarantined himself at home for now.

"I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," the 48-year-old posted.

The country logged more than 18 lakh cases of coronavirus today, adding more than 1.5 lakh patients to the tally in just three days.

The pandemic has claimed the life of a minister in Uttar Pradesh. Kamal Rani Varun, 62, died at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday.

The virus has also infected many Central and state government ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, who had recently attended a Union cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and three of his ministers, among others.

With nine MLAs testing positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, the state government banned political rallies, agitations and public meetings till August 14 to prevent the spread of coronavirus among other politicians and their supporters. All the political parties in the state have been campaigning for the bypolls to 24 seats - likely to be held later this year - whose results can have major implications in the state politics.