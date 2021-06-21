India Sees Fewest Covid Cases In 88 Days, Free Vaccination For 18+ Begins

Here are the top 10 coronavirus updates:
India's daily test positivity rate - positive cases identified for every 100 tests - continues to remain stable. It stands at 3.83 per cent.
The country reported 1,422 deaths over the last 24 hours - from the earlier highs of 3,000 deaths in a day. The cumulative deaths are 3,86,713.
Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 39th consecutive day. 78,190 patients recovered over the last 24 hours; the recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent.
Andhra Pradesh set a new record on Sunday by administering over 13 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 13,45,004 vaccine doses were administered to people across the state in a special drive that ended at 9 pm.
The Delhi government has allowed opening of bars from today and extended the timing for restaurants by two hours as part of the lifting of anti-Covid restrictions. Public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities have also been allowed by the Arvind Kejriwal government.
In Haryana, the COVID-19 lockdown was extended till June 28, but the government eased restrictions imposed on weddings and funerals, and allowed corporate offices to operate with full attendance.
Delta Plus variant, a mutated version of the more aggressive B.1.617.2 strain that drove the second wave of infections in India, is undergoing additional mutation called K417N which could become a "variant of concern" if unchecked, said AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria, adding that India needs to learn from the UK where the said variant is causing a surge in cases.
All coronavirus deaths should be certified as Covid deaths, the centre has said in an affidavit in the Supreme Court amid media reports of huge discrepancy in death figures in at least six states. In a 183-page affidavit, the centre also promised action against doctors who fail to comply with this rule.