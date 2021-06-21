India Sees Fewest Covid Cases In 88 Days, Free Vaccination For 18+ Begins

India's daily test positivity rate - positive cases identified for every 100 tests - continues to remain stable. It stands at 3.83 per cent.

The country reported 1,422 deaths over the last 24 hours - from the earlier highs of 3,000 deaths in a day. The cumulative deaths are 3,86,713.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 39th consecutive day. 78,190 patients recovered over the last 24 hours; the recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh set a new record on Sunday by administering over 13 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 13,45,004 vaccine doses were administered to people across the state in a special drive that ended at 9 pm.

The Delhi government has allowed opening of bars from today and extended the timing for restaurants by two hours as part of the lifting of anti-Covid restrictions. Public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities have also been allowed by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

In Haryana, the COVID-19 lockdown was extended till June 28, but the government eased restrictions imposed on weddings and funerals, and allowed corporate offices to operate with full attendance.

Delta Plus variant, a mutated version of the more aggressive B.1.617.2 strain that drove the second wave of infections in India, is undergoing additional mutation called K417N which could become a "variant of concern" if unchecked, said AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria, adding that India needs to learn from the UK where the said variant is causing a surge in cases.