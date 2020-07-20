Over 40,000 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours For 1st Time

Maharashtra on Sunday reported its highest ever surge in new COVID-19 cases, at 9,518, taking the state's tally to 3,10,455. While Mumbai reported 1,038 new cases, Pune reported over 1,800 cases taking the city's tally to nearly 40,000 cases. After senior cabinet ministers in the Maharashtra government, like Jitendra Ahwad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde, now Mumbai city's Guardian Minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh has tested positive for COVID-19. Mr Shaikh announced on Twitter that he is asymptomatic and is self-isolating. He has also advised those who came into contact with him to get themselves tested.

Tamil Nadu reported a new single day high of 4,979 fresh COVID-19 cases as the overall tally crossed 1.70 lakh in the state. The cases in capital Chennai now appear to be stable - with 1,200 new cases - after the three-week long complete lockdown. However, Chennai's three neighbouring districts and Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu are continue to see a spike in coronavirus cases.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 49,650 cases so far. Capital Lucknow is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, a concern big enough for many parts of the city being declared as "large containment zones" for a week starting this morning . Neighbouring Kanpur, around 80 km north of Lucknow, also has a very worrying pandemic situation with the state's highest death count for a single district. Kanpur, with 120 deaths, has overtaken the western UP hotspots of Agra and Meerut in the death count. Both districts have seen over 90 deaths.

In Assam, the graded unlocking of Guwahati comes today after 21 days of lockdown which was announced amid the spike in number of COVID-19 cases in the city. Assam has reported 1,018 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's infection tally to 23,999.

Karnataka recorded 4,120 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the biggest single-day spike of the pandemic in the state, bringing the total number of those infected by the deadly virus in the state to 63,772, government data showed. The total fatalities in the state climbed to 1,331 with 91 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of the over 4,000 fresh cases in the state, 2,156 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

In Kerala, the tally breached the 12,000-mark on Sunday with 821 people, including 13 health workers, testing positive for the virus in the highest single-day spurt in the state so far. The lockdown in capital city of Thiruvananthapuram has been extended till July 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked to the Chief Ministers of seven states - Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand - to discuss the coronavirus and flood situations.

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is "progressively falling" and is currently at 2.49 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, crediting efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases for it.

The United States, the nation hardest hit by the global pandemic, on Sunday recorded 63,872 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.