1,694 people have died of coronavirus in India and 49,391 cases have been reported in the country so far, according to the latest figures from the Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 2,958 new cases and 126 deaths.

The country's recovery rate - number of patients who have successfully fought the illness - stood at 28.71 per cent this morning. A total of 14,183 patients have recovered so far.