Coronavirus Live Updates: India COVID-19 Cases Rise To 46,711 With 1,583 Deaths

Coronavirus Live Updates: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 254,532 people worldwide. (File)

The death count due to COVID-19 has risen to 1,583 with 194 deaths reported till Tuesday evening, while the number of cases saw a big jump of 3,875 to reach 46,711 cases. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said "fighting coronavirus is no rocket science" and the nation may remember the pandemic as a "blessing in disguise" if people imbibe good hygiene practices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of a taskforce on the coronavirus vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing and reviewed India''s efforts in the fight against COVID-19. India has also embarked on a "massive" operation calling up passenger jets and naval ships to bring back some of the hundreds of thousands of its nationals stuck abroad. Evacuees will have to pay for their passage and spend 14 days in quarantine on arrival.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 254,532 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by news agency AFP today. More than 3,629,160 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories.

Here are the Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates:

May 06, 2020 06:26 (IST) Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump Says US Reopening Will Cost More Lives, Refuses To Wear Mask

US President Donald Trump conceded Tuesday that more Americans will die in reopening the US economy but underlined his insistence on a dwindling coronavirus threat by refusing to wear a mask, even as he toured a mask-making factory.