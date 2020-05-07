Delhi Cop Who Died Of Coronavirus Allegedly Turned Away By One Hospital

A 31-year-old Delhi Police constable - who on Tuesday became the first cop in the city to die after infection from the coronavirus - was allegedly denied admission by one hospital and treated and released by another, despite showing COVID-19 symptoms and worsening health conditions.
Mr Rana, who was asymptomatic till he spiked a fever and developed breathing problems on Monday evening, was also initially refused help by a coronavirus treatment centre in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, before being rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The police officer died on the way to RML,mere hours after he first complained of medical problems.
According to Mr Rana's colleague, who is the voice reportedly heard discussing the tragic incident with a third person on a widely-shared and unverified audio clip, Amit Rana had a mild fever after returning from duty on Monday evening. He took some medication and went to bed.
With no signs of improvement, in the early hours of Tuesday morning he was taken to the Ashok Vihar coronavirus testing centre, where he was told he could only be tested for COVID-19 and not admitted.
He was not tested for the virus at this stage and, instead, was taken to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. He was allegedly refused admission here too.
Eventually, after a senior officer made some calls, Mr Rana was taken to the Deep Chand Bandhu Government Hospital, where he was treated, released and advised to take a COVID-19 test.
Mr Rana returned to the Ashok Vihar facility, where he was tested and directed to self-isolate. Hours later his condition worsened and he was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Unfortunately, he died on the way.
Mr Rana's samples returned positive for the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday evening. His colleagues have been asked to self-isolate.
A resident of Haryana's Sonipat, Mr Rana was posted to the Bharat Nagar Police Station in northwest Delhi. He is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted this morning, praising Mr Rana for "not caring about his life" and "continued to serve the people". Mr Kejriwal also announced an honorarium of Rs 1 crore, a request made by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava.
"Amitji, not caring about his life, continued to serve the people of Delhi during this epidemic. He became infected with the coronavirus and left us. I salute his martyrdom on behalf of all Delhiites. His family will be given an honorarium of Rs 1 crore," the Chief Minister tweeted.
On Wednesday, after learning of his death, the Delhi Police Commissioner had expressed sorrow and offered support and assistance to his family.
Over 70 Delhi cops have tested positive for the infectious virus, so far, with nine have been treated and discharged. Across the city over 5,500 cases have been reported, with 65 deaths linked to the virus.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai3029
Pune660
Thane465
Nashik96
Nagpur76
Mumbai Sub Ur67
Yavatmal32
Aurangabad30
Sangli27
Ahmednagar27
Sholapur21
Buldhana21
Palaghar17
Akola17
Raigad17
Satara14
Kolhapur8
Latur8
Ratnagiri7
Amravati6
Jalgaon3
Osmanabad3
Sindhudurg (kudal)2
Chandrapur2
Dhule2
Beed1
Washim1
Parbhani1
Jalna1
Nandurbar1
Gondia1
Hingoli1
Details Awaited*12094
16758 1233
13013 924
3094 275
651 34
DistrictCases
Ahmedabad1298
Surat338
Vadodara188
Rajkot40
Bhavnagar32
Anand28
Bharuch23
Gandhi Nagar17
Patan15
Narmada12
Panchmahal11
Banaskantha10
Arvalli8
Chhota Udepur7
Kutch6
Mehsana6
Botad5
Porbandar3
Mahisagar3
Kheda3
Gir Somnath3
Dahod3
Sabarkantha2
Valsad2
Morbi1
Jamnagar1
Tapi1
Details Awaited*4559
6625 380
4729 233
1500 119
396 28
DistrictCases
Tj From Quaritine1080
Central Delhi184
South East130
West Delhi122
South Delhi70
North Delhi60
Shahadara48
South West Delhi42
East Delhi38
New Delhi37
North West Delhi32
North East Delhi25
Details Awaited*3664
5532 428
3925 353
1542 74
65 1
DistrictCases
Chennai303
Coimbatore133
Tiruppur109
Dindigul76
Erode70
Tirunelveli62
Chengalpattu53
Tiruchirapalli50
Namakkal50
Thiruvallur48
Thanjavur46
Madurai46
Nagapattinam44
Theni43
Karur42
Ranipet39
Villupuram36
Thoothukudi27
Thiruvarur27
Cuddalore26
Tenkasi26
Salem24
Vellore22
Virudhunagar19
Tirupattur17
Nagerkoil (kanyakumari)16
Sivagangai12
Tiruvannamalai12
Ramanathapuram11
Udagamandalam9
Kancheepuram9
Perambalur5
Ariyalur4
Kalllakurichi3
Pudukottai1
Details Awaited*3309
4829 771
3278 738
1516 31
35 2
DistrictCases
Jaipur537
Jodhpur228
Bharatpur102
Kota99
Tonk95
Banswara60
Iran Evacuees60
Nagaur58
Jhunjhunu37
Bikaner35
Jaisalmer32
Bhilwara28
Ajmer23
Jhalawar20
Churu14
Dausa13
Alwar7
Dungarpur5
Sawai Madhopur5
Udaipur4
Hanumangarh3
Karauli3
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Sikar2
Dholpur1
Barmer1
Details Awaited*1841
3317 159
1629 85
1596 71
92 3
DistrictCases
Indore915
Bhopal277
Khargon41
Dhaar41
Khandwa (east Nimar)32
Ujjain29
Raisen29
Hoshangabad25
Jabalpur25
Barwani24
Dewas18
Vidisha13
Ratlam13
Morena13
Mandsaur9
Agar8
Shajapur6
Sheopur-kalan4
Alirajpur3
Gwalior3
Sagar2
Shivpuri2
Chindwara2
Betul2
Rajgarh1
Dindori1
Tikamgarh1
Details Awaited*1599
3138 89
1854
1099 99
185 9
DistrictCases
Agra241
Lucknow167
Gautam Budha Nagar98
Meerut75
Saharanpur72
Kanpur59
Firozabad58
Moradabad58
Ghaziabad41
Shamli26
Bijnor26
Basti19
Bulandshahar18
Sitapur17
Hapur17
Amroha17
Baghpat15
Rampur15
Varanasi14
Budaun13
Azamgarh7
Auraiya7
Sambhal7
Mathura6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur6
Kannauj6
Pratapgarh6
Bareilly6
Muzaffar Nagar5
Jaunpur5
Lakhimpur Kheri4
Mainpuri4
Hathras4
Kanshi Ram Nagar (kasganj)3
Mirzapur3
Etah3
Etawah3
Kaushambi2
Banda2
Pilibhit2
Hardoi2
Rae-bareilly2
Unnao1
Sultanpur1
Bara-banki1
Sant Kabir Nagar1
Shahjahanpur1
Sant Ravi Das Nagar (bhadoi)1
Mau1
Gonda1
Allahabad1
Details Awaited*1822
2998 118
1808
1130 143
60 4
DistrictCases
Kurnool158
Guntur128
Krishna76
Nellore67
Prakasam44
Kadapa37
West Godavari35
Anantapur29
Chittoor28
East Godavari24
Visakhapatnam20
Details Awaited*1131
1777 60
1012
729 140
36
DistrictCases
Sasnagar61
Jalandhar48
Patiala26
Pathankot24
Nawanshahr (sbs Nagar)19
Ludhiana16
Amritsar11
Mansa11
Hoshiarpur7
Moga4
Rupnagar3
Sangrur3
Faridkot3
Kapurthala2
Barnala2
Fatehgarh Sahib (sarhind)2
Muktsar1
Gurdaspur1
Firozepur1
Details Awaited*1271
1516 65
1354 61
135 2
27 2
DistrictCases
Kolkata184
Howrah79
North 24 Parganas46
Purba Mednipur21
Hooghly12
South 24 Parganas9
Kalimpomg7
Paschim Burdwan7
Nadia6
Jalpaiguri5
Darjeeling4
Paschim Mednipur4
Diamond Harbour-hd3
Murshidabad2
Basirhat-hd1
Purba Burdwan1
Nandigram-hd1
Details Awaited*1064
1456 112
948 108
364
144 4
DistrictCases
Hyderabad472
Suryapet75
Nizamabad56
Vikarabad36
Hyderabad Rural (ranga Reddy)35
Gadwal (jogulamba)32
Medchal30
Warangal25
Adilabad19
Karimnagar19
Nirmal18
Yadadri15
Nalgonda15
Mahaboobnagar12
Kamareddy11
Sangareddy8
Khammam7
Medak6
Asifabad (komarambhim)5
Kothagudem (badadri)4
Jagityal3
Siricilla (rajanna)3
Bhupalpally (jayashanker)3
Nagarkurnool2
Peddapally2
Mulugu2
Janagoan2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*188
1107 11
450
628 43
29
DistrictCases
Bandipora81
Srinagar79
Baramulla43
Kupwara31
Jammu27
Shopian22
Udhampur20
Ganderbal14
Badgam13
Kulgam6
Rajouri4
Samba4
Anantnag3
Pulwama3
Details Awaited*425
775 34
445 32
322 2
8
DistrictCases
Mysuru84
Bbmp66
Belagavi42
Vijayapura32
Kalburgi27
Bengaluru (u)23
Bagalkote21
Chikkaballapur16
Bidar15
Dakshin Kannada14
Ballari13
Mandya12
Bengaluru (r)12
Uttara Kannada11
Dharwad7
Gadag4
Udupi3
Tumakuru2
Davanagere2
Kodagu1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*285
693 22
310
354 23
29
DistrictCases
Nuh57
Faridabad42
Gurgaon38
Palwal34
Panchkula18
Ambala12
Sonepat7
Karnal6
Panipat5
Sirsa4
Yamunanagar3
Bhiwani3
Kurukshetra2
Kaithal2
Jind2
Hissar2
Rohtak1
Fatehabad1
Charkhi Dadri1
Details Awaited*354
594 46
327 41
260 4
7 1
DistrictCases
Siwan29
Nalanda28
Munger20
Begusarai9
Patna7
Gaya5
Buxar4
Gopalganj3
Nawada3
Bhagalpur1
Bhojpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Vaishali1
Details Awaited*429
542 6
350
188 46
4
DistrictCases
Kasaragode170
Cannanore(kannur)92
Ernakulam24
Kozhicode (calicut)20
Malappuram20
Pathanamthitta17
Thiruvananthapuram14
Thrissur13
Idukki10
Kollam9
Palakkad8
Alappuzha5
Kottayam3
Wyanad3
Details Awaited*95
503 1
30
469 7
4
DistrictCases
Khurda (bhuvaneshwar)46
Bhadrak8
Balasore3
Jajpur2
Kalahandi2
Kendrapara2
Sundargarh2
Cuttack1
Dhenkanal1
Puri1
Details Awaited*117
185 10
122 8
61 1
2 1
DistrictCases
Ranchi25
Bokaro10
Hazaribagh3
Dhanbad2
Simdega2
Deoghar1
Giridh1
Koderma1
Details Awaited*82
127 2
87
37 4
3
DistrictCases
Chandigarh26
Details Awaited*94
120 9
98 9
21
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun24
Nainital9
Haridwar7
Udhamsingh Nagar4
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*15
61
21
39
1
DistrictCases
Korba28
Raipur5
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*23
59
23
36
0
DistrictCases
Una16
Solan9
Chamba6
Kangra5
Hamirpur2
Sirmaur1
Details Awaited*6
45 3
5 3
38
2
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon6
Dhubri4
Goalpara4
Nalbari4
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
S Mancachar1
Details Awaited*10
45 2
12 2
32
1
DistrictCases
Gomati1
North Tripura1
Details Awaited*41
43
41
2
0
DistrictCases
Leh (ladakh)14
Details Awaited*27
41
24
17
0
DistrictCases
South Andaman16
Details Awaited*17
33
1
32
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills11
Details Awaited*1
12
1
10
1
DistrictCases
Puducherry6
Details Awaited*3
9
3
6
0
DistrictCases
North Goa6
South Goa1
7
0
7
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
0
2
0
DistrictCases
Aizwal West1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
0
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0