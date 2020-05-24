Need New Rules For Movement Between States, Says Assam Minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government will write letters to states. (File)

The aggregate of coronavirus cases in Assam has risen sharply in the last few days because migrants returning from other states have not been adhering to social distancing norms, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, as he called for the framing of new rules for their safe transit.

"We are in a difficult state, but we are confident that we will handle it. The need now is that some rules should now be framed on how one state would send people to other states," he told NDTV.

"People are coming back without maintaining social distancing. They are getting infected during their travel. Assam is maintaining a high level of quarantine and that's why the new cases are not getting mixed in the community," he added.

Assam has witnessed a sudden spike since the migrants started coming back, after being stranded in parts of the country for weeks without jobs and money.

"Our policy is that of ruthless quarantine but with a human heart. We have succeeded in keeping the society away from COVID-19. Most positive cases are in quarantine," Mr Sarma said.

Assam has reported over 300 coronavirus cases so far. In the last two days, almost all who tested positive were those who returned from other states. On Saturday, it reported its highest single-day spike- 87 cases.

He said the Assam government will write letters to states that buses in which social distancing is not being properly followed should not be sent.

"Those rushing to come to Assam for safety must rethink their return. Those coming in buses and trucks, crowding, are a serious threat. From the analysis of cases from Hojai district it is seen that most of got infected on their way. They come in crowded vehicles and did not adhere to the social distancing norms," he said.

"Students from Gujarat and Rajasthan came in a planned way, with hardly any case. Large number of cancer patients came to the state from Mumbai and only seven of them were found infected," Mr Sarma said, explaining why there is an need for new inter-state movement rules.

