Map Of COVID-19 Containment Zones In Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has made a map that shows the COVID-19 containment zones in the financial and entertainment capital of the country. The detailed map has information right down to the name of the building.
These are areas that residents of the city may want to avoid while going out to buy essentials.
Mumbai is among the virus hotspots identified by the government. The state has over 420 cases and 19 deaths linked to the virus.
Two more people were found infected with COVID-19 in Dharavi near south Mumbai, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases to five in the crowded area. The last person to test positive before these two fresh cases was a 35-year-old doctor.
Sources have said all of them have been quarantined and people who could have come in contact with them are being traced.
Dharavi near Mumbai airport is Asia's largest slum. More than a million people live the 5-sqkm slum that has a maze of dirty lanes and cramped huts packed with large families. Over 70 per cent of the residents use community toilets. Small industries and workshops for leather goods, pottery and textiles operate from the area.
Over 500 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases past the 3,500 mark, the Health Ministry said on Sunday evening. At least 83 deaths have been linked to the COVID-19 virus and 275 people have been discharged after receiving treatment.
On Friday, India recorded the highest number of fresh cases (601) and deaths (12) amid a surge linked to a controversial religious gathering in Delhi. More than 1,000 people who attended the religious held by Islamic group Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month have tested positive, the government said on Saturday.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
South77
South West14
West10
East9
North West9
South East9
North East8
North6
Central4
New Delhi3
Shahdara2
Details Awaited*352
503 58
492 56
18 3
7 1
DistrictCases
Mumbai173
Pune51
Mumbai Suburban41
Sangli24
Nagpur15
Thane14
Ahmednagar11
Raigad5
Palghar5
Buldhana4
Yavatmal4
Satara2
Kolhapur1
Jalgaon1
Nashik1
Aurangabad1
Ratnagiri1
Gondia1
Sindhudurg1
Details Awaited*134
490
472
42
24
DistrictCases
Chennai69
Coimbatore33
Tirunelveli30
Dindigul25
Erode25
Namakkal19
Theni12
Karur11
Madurai11
Thiruvarur9
Tiruppur8
Thoothukudi6
Salem6
Virudhunagar5
Sivaganga5
Kanniyakumari5
Tiruvannamalai4
Villupuram4
Kanchipuram4
Nagapattinam3
Ramanathapuram2
Vellore2
Tiruchirappalli1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*185
485 74
482 75
6
3 1
DistrictCases
Kasaragod58
Kannur25
Ernakulam18
Pathanamthitta14
Kozhikode6
Malappuram6
Thiruvananthapuram6
Thrissur5
Idukki3
Kottayam3
Palakkad3
Alappuzha2
Kollam1
Wayanad1
Details Awaited*155
306 11
259 3
49 8
2
DistrictCases
Hyderabad55
Warangal Urban12
Medchal Malkajgiri9
Ranga Reddy7
Karimnagar5
Mahabubnagar4
Kamareddy4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nalgonda3
Sangareddy2
Nizamabad2
Jogulamba Gadwal2
Suryapet1
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Medak1
Details Awaited*154
269 110
244 79
32 31
7
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Meerut12
Agra11
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Ghazipur1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Varanasi1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*151
227 53
210 53
19
2
DistrictCases
Jaipur36
Bhilwara23
Jodhpur16
Tonk9
Jhunjhunu8
Churu6
Ajmer5
Bharatpur3
Dungarpur3
Alwar3
Pratapgarh2
Udaipur1
Jaisalmer1
Sikar1
Pali1
Dholpur1
Dausa1
Details Awaited*80
200
179
21
0
DistrictCases
Visakhapatnam3
Krishna2
Chittoor1
East Godavari1
Guntur1
Spsr Nellore1
Prakasam1
Details Awaited*180
190 29
190 29
1
1
DistrictCases
Indore65
Jabalpur7
Ujjain5
Bhopal4
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Details Awaited*80
165 61
174 64
0
9 3
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban38
Mysuru11
Uttar Kannad9
Chikballapur9
Dakshin Kannad4
Kalaburagi3
Udupi3
Bengaluru Rural2
Davangere2
Chitradurga1
Dharwad1
Kodagu1
Tumakuru1
Details Awaited*59
144 16
136 17
12
4 1
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad32
Surat10
Gandhinagar9
Vadodara9
Rajkot7
Bhavnagar4
Porbandar3
Gir Somnath2
Kachchh1
Mahesana1
Botad1
Details Awaited*43
122 17
115 14
18 4
11 1
DistrictCases
Srinagar17
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*55
106 31
104 30
4 1
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata15
Nadia5
Hooghly4
24 Paraganas North3
Medinipur East3
24 Paraganas South2
Howrah2
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*45
80 11
73 4
10 7
3
DistrictCases
Gurugram25
Faridabad6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Ambala1
Hisar1
Sonipat1
Palwal1
Details Awaited*15
59 10
35 10
25 1
1 1
DistrictCases
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
S.a.s Nagar9
Hoshiarpur5
Jalandhar5
Amritsar2
Ludhiana2
Patiala1
Details Awaited*15
57
61
1
5
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*15
30
31
0
1
DistrictCases
Marigaon2
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*22
26 2
26 2
0
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun6
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*15
22 6
20 6
2
0
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Details Awaited*17
20 15
20 15
0
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18
18
0
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14
4
10 7
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*2
9
6
3
0
DistrictCases
North Goa2
South Goa1
Details Awaited*4
7
7
0
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*3
6
6
1
1
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*3
3 1
3 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0