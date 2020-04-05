Coronavirus: BMC map of COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has made a map that shows the COVID-19 containment zones in the financial and entertainment capital of the country. The detailed map has information right down to the name of the building.

These are areas that residents of the city may want to avoid while going out to buy essentials.

The BMC map is on this link.

Mumbai is among the virus hotspots identified by the government. The state has over 420 cases and 19 deaths linked to the virus.

Two more people were found infected with COVID-19 in Dharavi near south Mumbai, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases to five in the crowded area. The last person to test positive before these two fresh cases was a 35-year-old doctor.

Sources have said all of them have been quarantined and people who could have come in contact with them are being traced.

Dharavi near Mumbai airport is Asia's largest slum. More than a million people live the 5-sqkm slum that has a maze of dirty lanes and cramped huts packed with large families. Over 70 per cent of the residents use community toilets. Small industries and workshops for leather goods, pottery and textiles operate from the area.

Over 500 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases past the 3,500 mark, the Health Ministry said on Sunday evening. At least 83 deaths have been linked to the COVID-19 virus and 275 people have been discharged after receiving treatment.

On Friday, India recorded the highest number of fresh cases (601) and deaths (12) amid a surge linked to a controversial religious gathering in Delhi. More than 1,000 people who attended the religious held by Islamic group Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month have tested positive, the government said on Saturday.

World 12,18,485 Cases 9,00,093 Active 2,52,492 Recovered 65,900 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 183 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 12,18,485 and 65,900 have died; 9,00,093 are active cases and 2,52,492 have recovered as on April 5, 2020 at 7:08 pm.