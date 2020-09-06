BJP's Kirit Somaiya Slams Maharashtra Government Over COVID-19 Situation

Kirit Somaiya lashed out at Udhhav Thackeray-led government over the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday lashed out at the Udhhav Thackeray-led government over the prevailing coronavirus situation alleging that the State government is testing fewer samples and has not done enough to combat the infection.

"In Maharashtra, only 7,000 testings are taking place out of which 2,000 people are coming positive every day. The State government should stop spreading rumours in these times. The situation has become grim here. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has also imposed restrictions on some of the good private hospitals who were treating COVID-19 patients despite the fact that not many ICU facilities are now available in state-run hospitals," he said in a recorded video.

CM says increase Contact Testing from 20 to 30 Mumbai adding 2000 Corona Positive against Testing of 7,000 Contact Testing Ratio at Present is 3.5



Thackeray Sarkar must Stop creating "Bhram"



V have Shortage of ICU/Beds & BMC asked Private hospitals to stop taking COVID Patients pic.twitter.com/MT9pBhm4Tp — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 6, 2020

According to the Union Health Ministry, at present, there are 2,21,012 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Out of the total, 6,36,574 have recovered and 26,276 died after contracting the infection.