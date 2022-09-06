Bharat Biotech's Nasal Vaccine Against Covid-19 Cleared For Use

A nasal vaccine against Covid-19, developed by Bharat Biotech, has been approved by the drug controller, for "restricted use" among adults "in emergency situation", said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19!



Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 6, 2022

"India has harnessed its science, research and development, and human resources... under PM Narendra Modi's leadership," the minister said.

In February, in what was the country's first such anti-Covid drug, Mumbai-based Glenmark launched a nasal spray (branded FabiSpray) in partnership with SaNOtize, for treatment of adult patients.

The company got manufacturing and marketing approvals from the Drugs Controller General of India for its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray as part of an accelerated approval process. "Phase 3 trial in India met the key endpoints and demonstrated reduction of viral load of 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours," the official statement said.

As for the pandemic status today, India saw a single-day rise of 4,417 coronavirus infections, which is the lowest in three months, as per government data updated at 8 am on Tuesday.

Active Covid cases have declined to 52,336, while there were 23 fatalities reported.

The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Vaccine development is seeing a boost too, across the world. UK health authorities on Saturday approved a second "bivalent" vaccine to be used as a booster to target both the Omicron and original strains of the virus.