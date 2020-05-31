Take Steps To Become Self-Reliant: Mayawati Tells Centre, UP Government

the government should have informed about the status of similar MoUs signed in last few years: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday advised the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government to take concrete steps towards becoming self-reliant instead of waiting for companies to move out of China and set up shop in India.

Making a strong case for creating Shenzhen-style special economic zones characterised by highly entrepreneur-friendly regime with respect to land and labour, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said such an initiative will make it easier for small and medium scale industries to become self-reliant.

In 1980, Shenzhen was established as China's first special economic zone.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, "Instead of waiting for companies to leave China and come to India, the Centre and UP government should take steps to become self-reliant as unlike the Shenzen Economic Zone, free of cost road infrastructure, water, electricity and accommodation facilities for labourers near their workplace are not provided here."

"If facilities which exist in Shenzen Special Economic Zone are given to Indian industrialists, then the ravaged small and medium industries, the welfare of the affected migrant class and India becoming self-reliant will definitely become a bit easier," said.

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, the BSP chief in another tweet said, instead of helping the lakhs of migrant labourers returning to the state due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, a campaign to "fool" people through signing of Memorandum of Understanding and making announcements has been initiated in the state.

"This is extremely sad. Without concrete steps taken in the interest of people, the situation will deteriorate. Prior to signing of new MoUs and publishing photographs, the government should have informed about the status of similar MoUs signed in the last few years," she said.

"It would be better if the MoUs are not signed for (clicking) photos and misleading people as lakhs of labourers are waiting for employment at the local level," she added.