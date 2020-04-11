Assam Tea Gardens Start Low-Scale Production With COVID-19 Protocols

There are over 800 tea gardens in Assam, employing over a million workers. (File photo)

Tea gardens in Assam have started 'skeletal' operations after state government allowed tea planters to carry out essential works in the gardens during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

This comes a day after the district administration gave permission to open tea gardens for plucking with COVID-19 protocols. The tea industry has been under lockdown since March 24

The tea planters have been allowed to undertake essential plant protection activities, spraying of pest repellents to tea bushes and irrigation during the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Assam government announced on Monday exempted construction of embankments and work in tea gardens and agricultural farms from the ambit of the lockdown from April 1, freeing lakhs of people from the restrictions of social distancing to fight COVID-19. There are over 800 tea gardens in Assam, employing over a million workers.

Tea industry majors and industry experts had written to the government seeking exemption to carry out operation during the lockdown.

The tea garden authorities have been asked to ensure social distancing norms and hand washing. The government directed planters to provide adequate protective gear to labourers while spraying pesticides to tea bushes. A tea executive in the rank of welfare officer (or assistant manager in the absence of this official) would be officiating as assistant nodal officers for COVID-19 safety compliance. This executive will report to the nodal officer at the revenue circle level (at each revenue circle, the Circle Officer performs this function).

A contact databank of all tea garden level assistant nodal officers will be maintained at the respective DC offices in all district headquarters, official sources added.

These conditions have also been made applicable to the small tea growers and the bought leaf tea maker, government sources further added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Assam has 29 corona positive cases, including 1 death.

