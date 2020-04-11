Assam Tea Gardens Start Low-Scale Production With COVID-19 Protocols

Tea gardens in Assam have started 'skeletal' operations after state government allowed tea planters to carry out essential works in the gardens during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
This comes a day after the district administration gave permission to open tea gardens for plucking with COVID-19 protocols. The tea industry has been under lockdown since March 24
The tea planters have been allowed to undertake essential plant protection activities, spraying of pest repellents to tea bushes and irrigation during the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Assam government announced on Monday exempted construction of embankments and work in tea gardens and agricultural farms from the ambit of the lockdown from April 1, freeing lakhs of people from the restrictions of social distancing to fight COVID-19. There are over 800 tea gardens in Assam, employing over a million workers.
Tea industry majors and industry experts had written to the government seeking exemption to carry out operation during the lockdown.
The tea garden authorities have been asked to ensure social distancing norms and hand washing. The government directed planters to provide adequate protective gear to labourers while spraying pesticides to tea bushes. A tea executive in the rank of welfare officer (or assistant manager in the absence of this official) would be officiating as assistant nodal officers for COVID-19 safety compliance. This executive will report to the nodal officer at the revenue circle level (at each revenue circle, the Circle Officer performs this function).
A contact databank of all tea garden level assistant nodal officers will be maintained at the respective DC offices in all district headquarters, official sources added.
These conditions have also been made applicable to the small tea growers and the bought leaf tea maker, government sources further added.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Assam has 29 corona positive cases, including 1 death.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai496
Pune130
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar21
Nagpur16
Aurangabad8
Latur8
Palghar7
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Jalgaon1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*732
1574 210
1276 134
188 63
110 13
DistrictCases
Chennai151
Coimbatore60
Dindigul44
Tirunelveli38
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Tiruppur27
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Chengalpattu19
Villupuram16
Thoothukudi16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Salem11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram7
Vellore6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Tirupattur4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*225
911 77
859 54
44 23
8
DistrictCases
South172
Central100
North66
Shahdara60
New Delhi55
South West21
West18
South East18
East14
North East9
North West5
Details Awaited*365
903 5
865 5
25
13
DistrictCases
Jaipur67
Jodhpur29
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu18
Tonk11
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bikaner5
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Bharatpur4
Kota4
Jaisalmer3
Alwar3
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Sikar1
Banswara1
Udaipur1
Details Awaited*354
553 90
529 90
21
3
DistrictCases
Hyderabad168
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*122
473
423
43 8
7
DistrictCases
Indore101
Bhopal42
Morena12
Jabalpur7
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*253
435 176
402 159
0
33 17
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra46
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow19
Saharanpur15
Varanasi7
Kanpur Nagar7
Bareilly6
Shamli6
Maharajganj6
Basti5
Ghazipur5
Baghpat4
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Pratapgarh3
Hapur3
Jaunpur3
Bulandshahr3
Azamgarh3
Mathura2
Mirzapur2
Muzaffarnagar2
Pilibhit2
Rae Bareli2
Banda2
Hardoi1
Moradabad1
Budaun1
Shahjahanpur1
Auraiya1
Details Awaited*148
431
395
32
4
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*72
364 7
239
123 27
2
DistrictCases
Kurnool42
Spsr Nellore23
Krishna12
Visakhapatnam11
Guntur10
Y.s.r. Kadapa9
West Godavari7
Chittoor6
Prakasam4
Anantapur3
East Godavari2
Details Awaited*234
363
350
7
6
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*147
308 67
258 60
31 5
19 2
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Badgam9
Jammu5
Kupwara5
Udhampur4
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*100
207 23
197 23
6
4
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*35
207 10
170 9
31 1
6
DistrictCases
Gurugram33
Faridabad19
Palwal14
Nuh10
Ambala4
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Bhiwani2
Fatehabad2
Panchkula2
Hisar1
Kaithal1
Karnal1
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Details Awaited*79
177 8
145 8
29
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar23
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*46
132
116
5
11
DistrictCases
Kolkata34
Howrah14
Medinipur East8
Nadia5
Kalimpong5
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
24 Paraganas North3
24 Paraganas South3
Purba Bardhaman3
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*29
116
95
16
5
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Darbhanga1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*44
60
59
0
1
DistrictCases
Khordha31
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*8
48 4
45 4
2
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35
30
5
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Goalpara3
Cachar1
Dhubri1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*1
29
28
0
1 1
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*25
28
21
6
1
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*11
18 8
9 8
9
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
18
11
7
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*2
15
5
10
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*14
14 1
13 1
0
1
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
11
0
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0