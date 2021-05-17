Assam Records 56 Deaths In A Day Due To Covid, Lowest In A Week

Assam Covid Cases: More than 42,000 people were tested on Sunday. (Representational)

Assam recorded 56 deaths linked to Covid on Sunday, the lowest daily figure in a week, as 3,650 fresh infections were added to the active caseload. The positivity rate stood around 9 per cent.

The state has logged 3.28 lakh cases so far and 2,179 deaths since the pandemic broke. On May 11, Assam logged 85 deaths.

More than 42,000 people were tested on Sunday. A day before, 5,347 Covid cases were recorded.

The positivity rate marginally rose from 8.26 per cent on Saturday to 8.51 per cent on Sunday. The recovery rate stands at 85.73 per cent.

Active cases declined from Saturday's 44,008 to 43,377 on Sunday after 4,225 patients were discharged.

According to Assam health department data, in the last 15 days, the state has reported 71,856 Covid-19 cases with an average positivity rate of 8.55 per cent.

The health department's data further shows 10,844 free isolation beds, which includes oxygen support for 1,751, including 686 in ICUs. This also indicates the state only has 245 vacant ICU beds available.

Assam witnessed a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases beginning April 6 - when the last of three-phased elections was held.

The positivity rate was 2.14 per cent for the week between April 14 and April 20 but that rose to 8.61 per cent for the week between May 5 and May 11.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took oath last week, has been chairing meetings on Covid. He has asked for stern enforcement of the preventive directives in the containment zones to reverse the surging trends of the pandemic.