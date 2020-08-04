Assam Completes 10 Lakh Covid Tests, Highest Single-Day Spike On Monday

Assam has one of the lowest death rates in the country at 0.24 per cent.

Assam witnessed its highest single-day spike of 2,371 coronavirus cases on Monday, the day the state opened up malls and gyms.

Assam has logged over 45,000 coronavirus positive cases, of which more than 12,000 are still active and over 32,000 have recovered. Assam also crossed the 10 lakh tests mark on Monday.

With four more deaths on Monday, the count has gone up to 109 in Assam.

Assam has one of the lowest death rates in the country at 0.24 per cent. It also has one of the highest recovery rate at 73.8 per cent and a doubling rate of 16.5 days.

The state government has stepped up its plasma donation campaign with Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighting the encouraging impact of the treatment on COVID-19 patients.

Mr Sarma said that 125 units of plasma have been collected in the state so far.

"So far, 115 COVID-19 positive patients have been given plasma therapy, and out of them, seven have succumbed," he said.

On Monday, Mr Sarma held a discussion with the top Army and para-military officials in Guwahati to urge them for plasma donors among the cured Covid personnel of their forces.

The Assam Police has already started an initiative among its recovered personnel to donate plasma and over 60 personnel have already done it.

"In case of Guwahati, the positivity rate is about 2.5 per cent now. The situation in Guwahati should be under control within 7 to 10 days," Mr Sarma added.