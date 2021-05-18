Stop Singapore Flights: Arvind Kejriwal To Centre Over New Covid Strain

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has flagged a new Covid variant detected in Singapore, which he said, is proving dangerous for children. Arguing that it can "come as a third wave" in India, he suggested that the Centre takes immediate measures, including suspension of flights to and from Singapore.

"The new form of Corona that came to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government: 1. Air services with Singapore to be cancelled with immediate effect 2. Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too," he said in a Hindi tweet.

The Delhi Chief Minister's tweet comes amid concerns being raised over a third wave, which many experts said is likely to target children. The first wave has affected the elderly the most, and the younger people have been infected in the second wave, they pointed out.

"There is a possibility that the third wave virus will predominantly target the children, mainly because adults are either infected or immunised," cardiac surgeon and chief of Narayana Health, Dr Devi Shetty has told NDTV.



The government's Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijay Raghavan has warned that a third wave is "inevitable" and suggested that vaccines need to be "updated" to deal with the emerging strains.

"Phase three is inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time-scale this phase three will occur. We should be prepared for new waves," he said.

Last week, the US authorised Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged between 12 years and 15 years. Most nations are yet to give any such approval.

On May 13, the Drugs Controller General of India gave clearance for Covaxin trials on children aged between two years and 18 years.

A few states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka are already preparing for the third wave. Maharashtra is setting up child Covid centres and a paediatric task force.

"The third wave could be deadly for small children below 18. Children need different ventilator beds and other medical equipment," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said.