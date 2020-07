Army Brigadier Dies Of COVID-19 In Kolkata

An Indian Army Brigadier posted at the Eastern Command in Kolkata died. (Representational)

An Indian Army Brigadier posted at the Eastern Command in Kolkata died due to COVID-19, a spokesperson said.

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh mark today with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, as per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total cases now stand at 604,641, of which there are 226,947 active cases while 359,860 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Around 434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834.