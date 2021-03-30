Amid Covid Surge In Maharashtra, Voices Grow Louder Against Lockdown

Maharashtra has witnessed a huge surge in coronavirus cases in March.

Hit by a second wave of Covid, Maharashtra has stepped up restrictions in the last few weeks to check the spread of virus, including a statewide night curfew. After Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked officials on Sunday to prepare for a possible lockdown if the cases continue to rise, some state ministers and the BJP have said other options should be considered.

Maharashtra is looking at imposing lockdown-like restrictions with few exceptions to manage the surge in infections. The government is not inclined to enforce a second lockdown, which has been described as "the last resort".

With 27,45, 518 total infections, the state has logged the highest number of cases in the country since the start of the pandemic. Earlier this month, the centre, in a letter, had said Maharashtra "in the beginning of a second wave of Covid".

Despite the surge, an idea of complete lockdown again has not resonated well with many.

Businessman Anand Mahindra is among the industry leaders who are not in favour of extreme curbs. "The problem, @OfficeofUT ji, is that the people a lockdown hurts most are the poor, migrant workers & small businesses. The original lockdowns were essentially to buy time to build up hospital/health infrastructure. Let's focus on resurrecting that & on avoiding mortality (sic)," he tweeted on Monday.

Within the government, there is a difference of opinion. While some officials feel it's the only way to curb the spike, several ministers have warned the government that people may not accept another lockdown and law and order issues can be expected.

Cabinet Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: "We can't afford another lockdown. We have asked the Chief Minister to consider other options. Due to the rise in cases, he has given directions to the administration... but that doesn't mean a lockdown is inevitable. If people follow rules, it can be avoided."

The Chief Minister is yet to take a final call. Sources, however, say even if a lockdown is enforced, it won't be as strict as the one that the country witnessed last year.

The BJP has also said it will oppose the move if it is implemented. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has said, "Lockdown is not an option at this stage. We [the BJP] are going to oppose such a move with all our might. And not only us, but ordinary traders and labourers will be vehemently against it. You can take whatever steps you may wish to check the spread of the contagion, but those living a hand-to-mouth existence will fight this measure tooth and nail."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been repeatedly appealing to people to wear masks, follow social distancing norms and avoid crowds. The Chief Minister has said that a lockdown remains the last option and the government will undertake measures to ensure supplies of essentials are not affected.

