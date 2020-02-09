All 406 Wuhan Returnees At Delhi Facility Test Negative Of Coronavirus

"Samples of all 406 people are found negative of coronavirus," the ITBP said.

All 406 people housed at a quarantine facility of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in New Delhi have tested negative for the novel coronavirus infection, the ITBP on Sunday.

"A sampling of all returned from China was done. Samples of all 406 people are found negative of coronavirus," the ITBP said in a statement.

The 406 people also included seven persons from the Maldives and one from Bangladesh.

"No fresh symptoms were seen today. Food, bed and other basic requirements are being catered to. Sufficient amount of medicines are also kept at the centre. Inmates are playing indoor games available at the ITBP centre, watching news on TV and reading newspapers," the ITBP said in a statement on Sunday.

Teams from the Union Health Ministry are regularly visiting the facility to take stock of the situation and review the arrangements for the people at the facility.

Seven persons who were earlier shifted to city's Safdarjung Hospital as a precautionary measure are also back to the ITBP facility. Periodical checkups are being done as per medical protocol.