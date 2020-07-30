After Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 3rd Minister In His Cabinet Tests COVID Positive

When Shivraj Chouhan tested positive, leaders in contact with him were advised to quarantine themselves.

Days after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus, two more ministers in his cabinet have contracted the disease. While Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat announced his test result on Twitter on Tuesday night, Minister of State for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare, Ramkhelavan Patel is the latest addition in the list of Madhya Pradesh ministers who have tested positive for the virus.

BJP's state general secretary (organisation) Suhas Bhagat and state president VD Sharma had also tested positive.

Mr Bhagat and Mr Sharma had travelled to Lucknow along with the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, and Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria - both tested positive later.

With this, all the four BJP leaders who flew to Lucknow to attend Governor Lalji Tandon's last rites last week have turned COVID-19 positive.

Cooperative Minister Arvind Bhadoria had been holding public meetings, in Bhind district where a number of assembly segments are to have by-elections, before his coronavirus tests results were out.

Tulsi Silawat, who was among the 22 Congress MLAs whose resignation triggered the fall of Kamal Nath government in March, had also been holding public meetings as by-elections are due in his constituency Sanwer.

When Shivraj Chouhan tested positive on July 25, the leaders who were in close contact with him were advised to quarantine themselves.

Mr Silavat, however, allegedly met about three and a half thousand people who came to attend a meeting he called at Indore's BJP office. He also allegedly met many supporters and held rallies.

The opposition Congress attacked the BJP for flouting guidelines to stem the spread of coronavirus.

"The Prime Minister had appealed for social distancing but BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have been holding virtual rallies. The cabinet kept moving, the corona kept spreading," said former minister Jeetu Patwari.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has also accused state Home Minister Narottam Mishra of defying social distancing rules and meeting people during the pandemic and has announced a reward of Rs 11,000 for any BJP leader who can get the minister to follow the coronavirus guidelines.

Meanwhile, nine legislators, including seven BJP MLAs and two Congress MLAs, have so far tested COVID-19 positive in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh has reported around 30,000 COVID positive cases and 830 deaths so far, out of which around 6000 cases and 160 deaths have been reported in the state capital Bhopal itself.