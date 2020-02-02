After Second Coronavirus Case, India Stops E-Visa For China: 10 Points

The patient who was confirmed as affected by Coronavirus this morning is a student who returned from Wuhan on January 24. The student has been kept at an isolation ward at the Alappuzha Medical College.

Among the people evacuated from China this morning are seven citizens from Maldives, who have been brought back as a friendly gesture by India.

"Prime Minister is personally monitoring it (the situation). I am also in touch with the Kerala health minister on a regular basis," Union minister Harsh Vardhan said.

"For those returning from China, Thailand, and Singapore, we have ensured screening of the best possible nature. Even if you are put in the suspected category, put yourself in quarantine at home and isolate yourself in your home for two weeks," he said.

The first patient confirmed for the Novel Corona Virus on January 30 has shown consistent improvement, health officials in Kerala said.

Around 2,000 people have returned from the countries affected by Coronavirus, and more than 70 of them are in isolation wards across Kerala. The rest are at home under quarantine.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause a number of illnesses, ranging from common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The novel coronavirus (nCoV) that started spreading from China's Wuhan, is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

The common symptoms of Coronavirus infection include fever, cough and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the patient can suffer from pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Preventing infection requires regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing and avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.