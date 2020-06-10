Coronavirus Recoveries Overtake Active Cases In India For First Time

Coronavirus Cases, India: More than 7,000 patients have died so far.

India's coronavirus tally soared to 2,76,583 this morning with 9,985 new patients recorded in the last 24 hours as the number of those who have recovered overtook the active COVID-19 cases in the country for the first time. A total of 1,35,206 patients have recovered so far; nearly 1.33 lakh are still taking treatment for the highly contagious disease. Of the total cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,745 patients have died; 279 patients died in the last 24 hours. The country ranks fifth in the world in terms of coronavirus cases, after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK.

There has been no community transmission in Maharashtra, the country's biggest coronavirus hotspot, state's Health Minister Rajesh Tope told NDTV on Tuesday. The state stands at 90,000 cases, way ahead of the 84,000-plus cases in China where the pandemic originated in Wuhan city in December.

Mumbai, the country's financial, art and entertainment capital, crossed 51,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday - around 700 more than China's Wuhan.